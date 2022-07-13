Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Babior Newton is one of the notable biographers in the country after having written one for ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Babior’s book about Ruto dubbed ‘The Rise of a Hustler’ has sold more than 4000 copies with each copy retailing at Sh3,000.

The biographer recently revealed that the DP paid him Sh20 million for the book.

He made the revelation when divulging that the former prime minister did not pay him for the biography he wrote about him, The Raila Conspiracy.

Babior said the DP was generous to him and even paid him millions.

“I charge Sh10 million to do a biography. But you see William Ruto called me and told me young man can we have a sit-down and have a cup of tea.

“I actually did not ask for that but he gave me a figure that is almost double what I charged. And I have sold more than 4000 copies.”

He expressed confidence that the DP will be the next president of Kenya because he is a reliable person.

