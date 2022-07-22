Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has set tongues wagging after he visited a market in Embakasi to woo voters and bought panties for women.

The vocal MP, who is seeking a second term on an ODM ticket, shared the photos on his Facebook page and captioned them,” Kifuniko cha Asali,”.

Babu is facing stiff competition from UDA candidate Francis Mureithi.

A recent poll by Mizani Afrika showed that Mureithi is leading with 45.1 percent.

Babu trailed Mureithi with 44.9 percent.

See photos of Babu busy hunting for votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.