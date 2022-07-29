Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Raila Odinga’s son, JNR, has thrown a jibe at Deputy President William Ruto after his campaign vehicle broke down when he was on the campaign trail.

Junior said that just like the campaign car that had broken down, Ruto’s dreams and hopes of being the next Kenyan president have broken down, adding that all the promises he is making to Kenyans are false.

Sharing the photos on his Twitter account, he wrote, “Broken down dreams, hopes and false promises,”

