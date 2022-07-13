Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – A Migori-based journalist working for Nation Media Group was attacked by two men armed with machetes on Sunday, on his way to Kakrao Shopping Centre.

The scribe identified as Ian Bryon was headed to the local shopping centre at around 8 am, when he was attacked, approximately 800 metres from his rural home.

One of the attackers pulled a machete from his jacket and tried to slash the journalist’s head.

Ian, who was riding on a motorbike, lost control of his motorcycle and fell as he shouted for help.

As the attackers picked up their weapons to flee, he sustained a deep cut on his left leg.

The assailants jumped into their motorbike that had no registration plate and fled.

Raila’s right-hand man and Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, is suspected to have sent the goons to attack the journalist.

Junet has been threatening the scribe after he wrote an article exposing how he is using relief food to woo voters.

“I suspect the attackers were sent by a local politician who has been unhappy with my work. However, I cannot say much because I have reported the matter (to the police) and I know the police will do their investigations,” Ian said.

The attack was reported at Migori Police Station under OB No. 28/10/7/2022.

The Media Council of Kenya released a statement condemning the attack and put Junet Mohammed on the spot.

Below is the statement from the Media Council of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.