Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Azimio brigade has once again exuded confidence that it will form the next government come August.

Speaking during an interview, Azimio, led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, said they are almost 100% sure that their candidate Raila Odinga will beat Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto hands down in the August presidential contest.

However, in the unlikely event that Ruto beats Raila to become president, Sifuna stated that he will flee the country right away.

According to the ODM Secretary-General, he cannot live in the country with Ruto as the president. He would rather go to exile than watch the DP destroy the country.

Sifuna, who is eying the Nairobi senatorial seat in the August 9, elections said that the deputy president is too temperamental to be president.

While citing the recent remarks in which Ruto said he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta after the dramatic 2017 elections, Sifuna said he fears living in a country that is under William Ruto.

“This man is very dangerous if he takes power. I promise you if Ruto becomes president, I Sifuna will have to hide in a foreign country because of his anger,” he said.

Speaking in Meru Town on the last day of his Mt Kenya East tour, DP Ruto confirmed that he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta after he hinted that he won’t take part in the repeat of the presidential election after the Supreme Court annulled his presidential win in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.