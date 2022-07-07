Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is a man under siege. This is after it emerged that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is in bed with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 9th General Election.

Venting on his social media yesterday, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale accused IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of playing monkey business with Ruto against Raila Odinga.

According to Etale, Chebukati has added Ruto 10,000 extra fake polling stations to ensure he beats Raila Odinga come August.

However, he warned that Azimio will not allow such monkey business.

“Wafula Chebukati, that monkey business you are trying to play to please William Ruto who has poured money into your account will be your undoing. Those extra 10,000 polling stations you have created for William Ruto will be shut down and you will be put to shame. We won’t allow you to play games,” Etale stated.

This comes even as the Azimio camp has claimed interference with the printing of ballot papers by Ruto’s ally and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

According to Azimio, Wetangula is in bed with a Greek-based company that won the IEBC tender to print this year’s ballot papers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.