Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to make himself president if he’s man enough.

This follows Ruto’s claims that he is the one who made Uhuru Kenyatta the president in 2013 and 2017.

According to Ruto, he made Uhuru Kenyatta the president and the Azimio team had no idea how they did it.

However, Azimio, through ODM Secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, has challenged the DP to make himself the President the way he made Uhuru Kenyatta president as he claims.

According to Sifuna, if the ticket were different and Kenyatta was not at the helm, maybe the turnout of Mt Kenya would not have been the same and the result would have been different.

He noted that it was unfortunate that the vitriol against Uhuru Kenyatta was coming from none other than his Deputy.

“Mt. Kenya voted for Jubilee in 2013 just because President Uhuru was at the top of the ticket. We want to see DP Ruto make himself president the way he has claimed to make President Uhuru.”

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating. We want to see DP Ruto make himself president in 2022 the way he has claimed to make President Uhuru.”

“Why the bitterness and the vitriol against the President? They have painted a picture of a lazy, unwilling, and somebody who was just being forced to do a job he was not interested in. This vitriol coming from your deputy is quite unfortunate,” he stated.

