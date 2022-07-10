Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has once again hinted that it might boycott the August 9th General Election.

This is after Raila’s running mate, Martha Karua, expressed her skepticism about the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and whether it can conduct a free and fair election on August 9.

Speaking during the launch of the million women voters for Martha initiative in Nairobi County yesterday, Martha intimated that the IEBC had not been transparent about the electoral process to date, and hence could not be trusted with delivering credible polls.

According to the ‘Iron Lady’, the commission ought to restore trust amongst themselves for Kenyans to gain trust in them.

“We don’t trust IEBC because they don’t trust themselves. The professionals are not standing up for the country. Let them restore trust among themselves,” Karua stated.

The NARC-Kenya party leader urged all officials involved to uphold their morals for the sake of the country.

“I want to ask our brothers and sisters who will be engaged in the electoral process, stand up for your country and do what is right. Institutions are you and me. If the returning officer does it right, then it benefits the entire country,” she added.

Flanked by Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, they both rallied women to take over leadership in different sectors.

With only 29 days to the elections, IEBC is in a race against time to ensure all systems are running smoothly for credible elections.

This comes even as the first batch of ballot papers arrived in the country with Commission chair Wafula Chebukati assuring Kenyans that the materials from Greek-based Lykos Inform are foolproof.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.