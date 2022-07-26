Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is today expected to go head-to-head with Azimio candidate Raila Odinga during the anticipated presidential debate.

Already, Ruto has suspended all campaign rallies just to prepare for today’s debate.

This was confirmed by Kenya Kwanza Alliance digital strategist Dennis Itumbi. In a statement yesterday, Itumbi stated that Ruto will not hold any political rally today. Instead will be rehearsing for today’s debate.

“William Ruto cancels all rallies scheduled for today Tuesday, July 26, to enable him to prepare for the Presidential Debate 2022,” Itumbi said in a Tweet.

This comes even as Raila has already chickened out with an indication that he may not attend the debate.

According to Azimio, Raila will not attend the debate because William Ruto has little regard for shame, integrity, and morals.

The second in command, who had earlier threatened to boycott the debate over what he termed as ‘unfair media coverage, has since confirmed he will participate in the debate.

Ruto, who was speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign in Kesses Constituency on Monday, July 25, said Raila should come and explain to Kenyans the meaning of Tialala and Tibim.

“I want to encourage my competitor, tafadhali wewe kuja kwa debate miminakungojea kwa debatekwa sababu wakenya wanataka kujua hii Tibim na Tialala ni kitu gani (you come to the debate, I am waiting for you at the debate because Kenyans want to know what this Tibim and Tialala is),” William Ruto said.

