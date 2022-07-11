Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has stunned Deputy President William Ruto in the latest opinion poll.

This is after it emerged that he is the most preferred presidential candidate in the South Rift region, a region that had been known to be Ruto’s bedroom.

According to a new poll by Trends For Insights Africa (TIFA) that was released by researcher Tom Wolf, Raila has 45% support in the South rift region while William Ruto had only 33%.

In the previous ratings, the DP had 66 percent support in the South Rift region.

In the Central Rift region, Ruto led with 63 percent support compared to Raila who had 20 percent.

In the Coast region, Raila’s ratings jumped to 50 percent while Ruto bagged 25 percent support.

In the Lower Eastern region, the ODM leader enjoys 46 percent of those polled, while Ruto had 29 percent.

In the Mt Kenya region, Ruto leads with 53 percent while Raila comes in second with 24 percent.

The Azimio leader maintained his lead in Nairobi with 58 percent support, while Ruto had 28 percent support.

In the North-Eastern region, Raila is supported by 35 percent of those polled, while Ruto had 55 percent support.

In Nyanza, which is perceived to be the political bastion of the ODM leader, Raila leads with 68 percent of those polled, while Ruto had 13 percent.

In the Western region, Raila stills lead the race with 48 percent with Ruto coming in second with 37 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.