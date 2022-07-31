Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has revealed the words that Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, told his daughter, June Ruto, during his wedding last year.

In May last year, June tied the knot with Dr. Alexander Ezenagu who is a Nigerian national.

The invite-only wedding ceremony was held at Ruto’s private residence in Karen.

Mutua on Saturday revealed that during the auspicious day, Ruto told his daughter that she wasn’t her husband’s equal and that she must always submit herself to him.

“The country will recall the advice Mr. Ruto gave to his daughter on her wedding day a year ago. Unbelievably, he told her she wasn’t her husband’s equal, and that she must always submit herself to him,” Prof. Makau said.

He questioned DP Ruto’s advice to his daughter as far as gender equality is concerned constitutionally.

He has further questioned the significance of DP Ruto’s advice to his daughter to Kenyan women and girls.

“I was dumbfounded. What happened to gender equality? Isn’t our Constitution clear on this matter? What is Mr. Ruto telling Kenyan girls and women?” Mutua asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.