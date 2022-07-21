Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Saboti Constituency Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, has begged his constituents not to punish him in August for supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Amisi has been Raila Odinga’s footsoldier in Trans Nzoia County and according to different opinion polls, he has been trailing a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

Speaking on Thursday, Amisi begged residents not to prosecute him for supporting Raila and urged them that they can vote for him as their MP but vote for DP Ruto for the presidency.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker said voting for him is voting for their bursaries and development hence they should not punish him for being a Raila Odinga loyalist.

“Nawaomba jamani, do not punish Caleb Amisi because of Raila Odinga, mnipigie kura, ukipigia Caleb Khamisi iyo umepigia bursaries. Yangu ni so special, ukishaconfirm izo zingine unaweza piga Zigzag,” Amisi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.