Monday, July 18, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed how Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s aides beat up a British Broadcasting Corporation(BBC) journalist after he asked him about the high cost of living in the country and whether he is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s project.

Raila, 77, has been termed as a state project since Uhuru has unleashed government machinery to campaign for him ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

According to Kuria, the BBC journalist had asked Raila how he will tackle the cost of living when he wins the presidency in August.

After his response, the journalist asked him whether he is a state project.

Kuria claims that Raila’s bodyguards roughed up the BBC journalist and shoved him to the side.

The incident happened in Kilifi County on Friday.

This is what Moses Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

“On Friday during a rally in Kilifi, a BBC journalist had an interview with Raila Odinga. His first question was about the cost of living and how Raila would tackle that.He followed up with the question whether Raila is his own man or a project but immediately he asked that question, Raila’s aides roughed him up and shoved him to the side. Karua who was beside Raila also tried to stop him from asking the question.

But unlike our compromised local media journalists, the BBC journalist stood his ground and shot same question again”

