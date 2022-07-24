Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has announced that he has withdrawn from the presidential debate slated for Tuesday, July 26.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua on Sunday, Makau said Raila will not share a national podium with a person who lacks “basic decency” even as they labelled their chief opponent, Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto as “a man who has no regards for ethics, public morals or shame”.

“Our main opponent has proven over the course of his career that he will do and say anything in his ungovernable greed for power. Today, as his campaign flails and supporters abandon him, he has become desperate,” Mutua stated.

“Any debate devoid of these questions would be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans. That is why we do not intend to share a national podium with a person who lacks basic decency,” he added.

Mutua accused Ruto’s team of seeking to divert focus from corruption, integrity, ethics, and governance which are the key issues and concerns facing Kenyans.

He went ahead to indicate that the issues form the core agenda of Azimio and any debate devoid of the questions revolving around the issues will be “an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST