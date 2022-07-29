Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said his government will make sure that there will be no superior religion in the country.

Raila, who spoke on Thursday, said under the constitution, Kenya is a secular state and all religions are equal.

The former Premier gave an example, saying there is a colonial ideology that elevated Christianity above all other religions and said he will make sure that all religions are equal and none is superior to the other.

“There is a colonial ideology that elevated Christianity above all other Religions, my government will end that. Kenya is a secular state and we will respect all religions,” Raila Odinga said.

Previously, there were allegations that Raila Odinga was going to abolish churches, a move that has angered many Christians.

His wife Ida Odinga was also quoted urging the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to abolish some churches that are not run by trained theologians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.