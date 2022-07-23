Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has explained why President Uhuru Kenyatta was unable to deal with corruption during his tenure and outlined his strategy to end the vice if elected.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday, Raila said Uhuru’s hands in fighting corruption are tied because most of the people who engage in corruption are his friends or relatives.

“It (corruption) was right inside his house and he had no powers to deal with it. Because you have a deal with your colleague and you can see he is doing what he is doing. There is nothing you can do. You can see him saying he is helpless,” Raila said.

Raila also said if he wins the presidency in August, he will not spare anyone, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family members.

“If you find evidence linking him (Uhuru Kenyatta) or members of his family that you have exposed previously to corruption, what will you do?” Raila was asked.

“Nobody is indispensable in the war against corruption. So, we will deal with everybody equally,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST