Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused six Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials of working in favor of Deputy President William Ruto.

In a social media statement on Sunday, Raila through his Communications Director, Philip Etale said six IEBC crooks are working for Ruto in August and they may compromise the August 9th election.

The six are Silas Njeru who is the Manager of Business Systems IEBC, Abdidahir Abdi acting Manager voter Registration department, Laureta Chepkwony Head of Networking Services IEBC, Isaiah Langat ICT Technician IEBC, Paul Mugo Wachianga-Head of Warehouse IEBC and Boniface Wamae Deputy Head of IEBC Warehouse.

Impeccable sources state that the six have been meeting with DP Ruto and his associates with an aim of compromising the August 9th election.

“They are a group that meets with Ruto’s people late at night in secretive city hotels. They are funded to ensure everything in the IEBC works in Ruto’s favor. They aim to ensure Ruto wins in the August polls and they have been funded to see it through,” said a source.

Etale said the six individuals should be sacked since they have already taken sides in the forthcoming election.

“These crooks MUST be smoked out without mercy,” Etale stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.