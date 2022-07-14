Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is likely to be the fifth President of Kenya, according to a poll conducted by TIFA Research Centre.

The poll, which was made public on Thursday, showed that Raila Odinga would garner 52 percent of the votes in August.

Deputy President William Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, emerged second with 34 percent.

Coming distant third is Roots Party of Kenya candidates Prof George Wajackoyah.

The good Professor with a unique manifesto, including snake rearing and weed farming, will garner 1 percent according to the TIFA poll.

13 percent of Kenyans are still undecided on whom to vote for President in August, according to the pollster.

The poll was carried out in five counties, which include Isiolo, Murang’a, Nyamira, Kisii and Trans-Nzoia counties. The margin between Raila and Ruto has continued to widen, with the gap expected to increase further as we approach the August 9th election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST