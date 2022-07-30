Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the next President of Kenya if the latest poll conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) is anything to go by.

According to the poll that was made public on Friday, Raila Odinga is the most preferred presidential candidate with 46.7 percent, followed closely by his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto who has been polled at 44.4 percent.

Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah came third with 1.8 percent while Agano party leader, David Mwaure closed the poll with 0.1 percent.5.2 percent of Kenyans remain undecided.

TIFA head researcher, Tom Wolf, said despite Odinga having more national support, there is a possibility that there wouldn’t be a winner in the first round.

“The presence of Wajackoyah and Mwaure raises the possibility that neither Odinga nor Ruto will be able to secure a first-round win,” Wolf said.

The poll comes 9 days before Kenyans go to the poll on August 9th,2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.