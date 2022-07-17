Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has moved to expose Azimio candidate Raila Odinga and his so-called fight against corruption.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza rally in Kiambu, Ruto lashed out at Raila and his Azimio cahoots, accusing them of being insincere over their commitment to fighting corruption.

According to Ruto, the Azimio team lacked the moral authority to talk about corruption as they were being funded by the corrupt.

“What moral authority do you have to give us lectures of corruption when the whole of your campaign is funded by corruption?” Ruto posed.

He claimed COVID-19 billionaires are bankrolling Raila’s 2022 presidential bid.

“You are lecturing me about corruption, yet your campaign is funded by money obtained from the laundry, cleaning people who have stolen money from the counties and all over the place. You people are hostages of state capture, the worst form of corruption,” Ruto claimed.

The DP dismissed the perception that he would not prioritize the fight against corruption if he won the August poll.

The former Eldoret North MP said his government will strive to strengthen the existing institutions to de-politicize the fight against corruption.

Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua, have fashioned their campaign around the fight against corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.