Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Former Runyenjes Member of Parliament Hon. Njeru Kathangu has said that Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga is God sent to Kenyans ahead of this year’s general elections.

According to him, Raila Odinga is the presidential candidate to trust in this year’s presidential election.

“Raila is God sent,” Gathangu stated.

Njeru Gathangu was among the second liberation heroes detained together with Raila Odinga in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

From the look of things, Raila Odinga might get huge support from the Mt Kenya region going by the number of leaders who are behind his bid.

A few hours ago, Murang’a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria endorsed Raila Odinga, saying he is the best-placed candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wa Iria said after listening to the ground, that he has realized that Mt Kenya residents are fully behind Raila Odinga’s presidency in August.

“I want to join Raila Odinga because he is the fifth President of Kenya,” Mwangi told journalists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.