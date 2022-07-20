Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s former Chief of Staff Caroli Omondi is a bitter man.

This is after it emerged that his former boss, Raila Odinga, conned him millions of shillings.

According to sources, Caroli, who is struggling to win the elusive Suba South parliamentary seat on his third attempt on an ODM ticket, is angry with Raila for duping him to rejoin ODM, which he had ditched, just for his money.

Caroli is said to have told his inner circle that Azimio Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga called him earlier this year for a meeting at Serena Hotel.

“When I got to the meeting, I found Raila seated with Governor Oparanya and ODM executive director Oduor Ongwen.”

“Mzee (Raila) told me that he had reliable information that am very popular in Suba South and he wanted me back in ODM since I had vowed never to vie on an orange party ticket in my life,” continued Caroli.

He further told the meeting that Raila opened an envelope that contained an opinion poll that allegedly placed him at 60% in rankings way ahead of his competitors.

“I thereafter denounced my membership for DAP-Kenya which was the party I wanted to use for the race and rejoined ODM,” Caroli revealed.

He further revealed that he paid ODM Elections Board chair Catherine Mumma Sh15 million, Winnie Odinga Sh10m, and an aide to Raila Sh20m so as to ‘complete the process’ of giving him a direct ticket to vie on an ODM ticket.

However, things did not go as planned as Caroli realized he had been conned after his campaign hit a snag, which prompted him to burst into tears and cried bitterly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.