Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has hinted at prosecuting Deputy President William Ruto for engaging in acts of corruption in the last 10 years he has served as the second in command.

In a social media post on Thursday, Raila Odinga, through his spokesman Prof Makau Mutua, said Ruto is not committed to fighting corruption in his manifesto and may be the first Kenyan to go to jail after Azimio forms the government in August.

In his manifesto, Ruto had said he will not politicise war on corruption and will allow institutions mandated to prosecute the corrupt and jail the individuals involved in the vice.

But Makau said Ruto is a hypocrite since he is very corrupt and if he allows institutions to work he will be jailed 100 times.

“This is very RICH coming from DP @WilliamsRuto.Mr Ruto HIMSELF should’ve been PROSECUTED more than 100 times. That day is coming — very soon,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

