Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, has accused his Azimio counterpart Raila Odinga of protecting governors who have stolen public funds.

Speaking in Sololo, Marsabit County, on Wednesday, Ruto said Raila has been dining with the corrupt governors and is even using the proceeds of the graft to fund his campaigns.

“Stop the conmanship, you have no business giving us lectures on corruption while you are using corrupt money to campaign. You cannot be dining with the corrupt and giving lectures on corruption,” Ruto said.

The DP claimed that Raila has been protecting governors who have corruption cases.

“Wacha kuongea mambo ya ufisadi, wewe ndio umezuia magavana ambao wameiba pesa za umma. wanakuja kwako unawaficha ilimgawane ile pesa wameiba,”Ruto said.

The deputy president’s remarks come at the backdrop of attacks from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition over what they claim is Ruto’s lack of a plan to tackle corruption.

The leaders claimed that in his manifesto, the second in command had not indicated how he intended to fight graft.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.