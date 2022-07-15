Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has shocked his supporters after he revealed that he may not finish his first 5-year term if he wins the Presidency in August.

With just 24 days remaining to the August 9th presidential election, Raila is the leading candidate in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is set to retire to his Ichaweri home.

Speaking in Kilifi County on Friday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, said winning the presidency without a sizeable number of MPs is not good enough because the chances of getting impeached by the opponents are so high.

“Nataka mnipee wanajeshi wa baba, maaana bila wanajeshi wangu bungeni hawa majaa watanda kunifurusha, sitaki kuona wale jamaa wako na wabunge kunishinda, maana watanipeka nyumbani,”

Which loosely translates to “I want you to vote for my MPs as you vote for me, without MPs, my opponent is going to impeach me, if they can have more MPs than mine, I will get impeached,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.