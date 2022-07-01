Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rubbished the Kenya Kwanza manifesto as underwhelming, punctuated by empty promises and slogans that do not offer solutions to problems facing Kenyans.

Speaking at a rally in Nyamira County on Friday, Raila, who was accompanied by his running mate, Martha Karua, stated that Ruto failed to address crucial issues such as corruption.

“You saw yesterday they launched their manifesto. I have not heard a single word of corruption and that is the biggest problem. He says he will increase salaries, and revive the economy but failed to speak on corruption and we know why.

Through his spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, Raila had earlier claimed that the much-hyped and delayed Kenya Kwanza manifesto had useless promises and lacked a clear plan for fighting graft.

“Kenya Kwanza is the home of the largest collection of questionable political characters this country has ever seen. Under its large tent reside convicts and suspects of economic crimes and corruption against the people of Kenya.

“Ruto himself is a scandal-ridden individual. He has been implicated in many economic crimes and acts of corruption. It is no wonder that Ruto and Kenya Kwanza have no agenda or plan to address corruption, the number one impediment to the development of our country,” Makau Mutua wrote in a statement to the press.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.