Monday, July 18, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, has said his closest opponent, Raila Odinga, is only popular in opinion polls and media coverage.

Speaking during a tour of Nairobi on Monday, the Deputy President exuded confidence in winning next month’s election, stating that the reality on the ground was different.

He alleged that the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance was planning to use the opinion polls to reject the election results.

“The only place you can defeat us is in the opinion polls and media coverage. But when it comes to the vote, you will meet with hustlers on August 8,” Ruto stated.

The second in command claimed that Raila is behind the recent spate of opinion polls which indicate that he is likely to be elected as the fifth president.

Ruto told his supporters that he will deliver a resounding victory against Odinga who is flying the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag.

Numerous opinion polls conducted by different pollsters have put Raila Odinga in the pole position in his indefatigable journey of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.