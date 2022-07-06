Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2022 – The latest survey conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting firm shows that Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga is the de facto kingpin of Nairobi politics.

According to the poll which was made public on Tuesday, if elections are called today, 49 percent of Nairobians will support Raila Odinga while 30 percent will support DP Ruto.

Roots party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah came third with 5 percent while his Agano counterpart David Mwaure closed the poll with 1 percent. Undecided voters remain at 26 percent.

Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party remains the most popular party with an approval rate of 51 percent while the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party is at 30 percent and the Jubilee party follows in with an 8 percent approval rating.

The poll is said to have been conducted through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews and over 1024 respondents took part in the survey.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.