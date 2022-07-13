Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, should just be sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya if the opinion poll conducted by Infotrak Research firm is anything to go by.

According to the poll released on Wednesday, Raila Odinga’s popularity has soared to 43 percent, making him the potent candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, came second with a popularity of 37 percent, meaning that he will be the opposition leader if Raila Odinga forms the government in August.

In terms of party popularity, Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party with 33 percent, followed by Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement with 26 percent.

The survey conducted between June 25 to June 30 interviewed 1,533 respondents from nine regions across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.