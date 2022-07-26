Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Azimio candidate Raila Odinga is still adamant about his decision to boycott today’s presidential debate.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Raila, through his presidential campaign secretariat Spokesman Prof. Makau Mutua, explained how Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua influenced his decision to snub the debate.

According to Mutua, Gachagua’s statements and conduct during the presidential running mate debate, where he faced off with Raila’s running mate Martha Karua last week, made the ODM boss reconsider his intentions to debate Deputy President William Ruto.

He explained that Gachagu’a focus on President Uhuru Kenyatta clearly indicated that the Kenya Kwanza team was hell-bent on using the national platform to campaign against the Head of State who was not running for office.

Mutua added that they feared that the Kenya Kwanza team would continue breaching the debate rules as was witnessed during the running mates debate last week.

“He spent most of his time running against Uhuru who was not there. I think he broke many debate rules and pulled a piece of paper from his paper at some point.”

“We are not sure whether he had an earpiece and was being instructed on what to say. He was not there do debate Karua but talk about Uhuru,” he stated

Further, Raila’s spokesperson divulged that they had been hesitant to let Karua attend last week’s debate, adding that the Narc Kenya leader desired to debate her counterpart.

“We struggled with the issue of whether Karua should have gone to debate Gachagua given his history and the ongoing court cases. Karua wanted to debate him as so she did.”

“What we saw was someone who was not fit to share the podium with Karua,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.