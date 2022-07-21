Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is now contemplating skipping the presidential debate against Deputy President William Ruto that is slated for Tuesday next week.

This comes barely a day after his running mate, Martha Karua, faced off with Rigathi Gachagua of Kenya Kwanza with the latest opinion polls indicating that Ruto’s running mate came out stronger than his opponent in the debate.

Taking to his official Twitter handle yesterday, Dennis Onyango, the communications director at Raila Odinga’s secretariat, suggested that attending the debate would be a waste of time.

According to Raila’s aide, the deputy presidential debate points out how the debates, are poorly planned with no substance.

“A failed debate, a waste of precious time at Media Council of Kenya. Very shoddy, very showbiz. Very lacking substance. If this, is it, don’t be too sure,” Dennis Onyango said.

Onyango took issue with the attendance of Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, after the alliance had threatened to boycott the debate.

He questioned why the Media Council never bothered to ask why the Kenya Kwanza Alliance changed their minds about attending the debate.

Raila’s aide pointed to a conspiracy between the organizers of the presidential debate and Deputy President William Ruto’s team.

“UDA’s position was that they wouldn’t participate because media are biased. Why did Rigathi Gachagua show up? Was this part of the culture of deceit and lies William Ruto? How deep is the conspiracy in Media Council of Kenya?” Onyango posed.

Sentiments by Onyango were construed by netizens as an admission that the ODM leader will boycott the debate where he is expected to face off with Ruto.

“Is your presidential candidate showing jitters already? If your star performer, Martha Karua, was reduced to a very ordinary candidate by Gachagua whom you’d written off completely then I shudder to imagine what Ruto will do to baba,” a concerned Kenyan noted.

