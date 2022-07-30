Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Azimio candidate Raila Odinga has come clean and clarified his comments on Christianity which have attracted a nationwide backlash.

Speaking in Machakos yesterday, Raila decried being targeted by people who misunderstood his statement.

While explaining the content of his comments, Raila maintained that he was advocating for equal rights for other religious groups in the country.

He noted that his sentiments were in response to difficulties faced by Muslims while seeking government services.

“I was addressing a group of Muslim women who came to see me and were complaining about discrimination when they apply for passports or ID cards.”

“I wanted to tell them that I have been a Member of Parliament and I have seen that kind of discrimination of Islamic faithful who live in Lang’ata and Kibra constituencies,” Raila clarified.

The former Prime Minister added that the discrimination meted out on a section of religious groups in the country stems from colonial systems, which he promised to address if elected in the August 9 polls.

“I was just putting it in historical context, and I did not want to use it against Christianity,” Raila explained while reaching out to the Christian faithful to ignore misinformation online.

While affirming his support for religion, Raila reiterated that the 2010 Constitution protects all Kenyans regardless of their religion.

On the other hand, a section of Christian believers had called out Raila over the remarks, accusing him of causing a rift between religious groups.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.