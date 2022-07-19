Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga is in serious trouble for dressing like a priest on Sunday while campaigning in Nairobi County.

While on the campaign trail, Raila attended a church service at Globe Deliverance Church.

In photos doing rounds on social media platforms, Raila was seen donning a high priest’s holy garments while holding a Bible.

Raila’s choice of dress elicited sharp reactions from netizens with some claiming that the 2022 presidential candidate was seeking votes while others claimed that Raila was seeking God’s intervention ahead of his titanic battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

However, in a statement on Monday, Reverend Timothy Njoya, a radical former Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) minister, castigated Raila for wearing priestly garb.

Njoya argued that elevating Raila to the position of high priest is not only sacrilegious but also vulgar and demonic.

Njoya questioned if Kenya is still a secular state or a theocracy given the practices of the church.

“The fact that I believe in Christ and in myself does not make my belief religious, especially to the extent of this religious slavery and colonialism,

“Why should one be elected for following a religiosity from which Christ came to liberate people? I hope Kenya won’t become theocratic,” Rev. Timothy Njoya stated.

This was not the first time Raila is donning clerical attires.

The former Prime Minister has revealed that he once dressed as a priest to evade arrest during late President Daniel Moi’s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.