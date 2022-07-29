Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga would be president if elections were held today.

This is according to the latest opinion poll by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) which has revealed that Raila is still leading in the popularity ratings 10 days to the August 9th General Election compared to Deputy President William Ruto who is trailing badly.

However, Raila will not get the constitutional threshold to win in the first round.

According to the new poll, 46.7% of those polled back Raila for the top seat with Ruto coming in second with 44.4%.

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoya came in a distant third with 1.8% of those polled.

Agano’s Waihiga Mwaure came in fourth with 0.1% of those polled.

The poll showed Raila Odinga leading in six regions including Nyanza, Western, Nairobi, South Rift, Lower Eastern, North Eastern, and Coast.

Ruto, on the other hand, leads in Central Rift and Mt. Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.