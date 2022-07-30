Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has finally made good his threat.

This is after he dumped Raila Odinga’s Azimio and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

In an update by Ruto on Saturday, the DP was pictured welcoming Sonko to Kenya Kwanza.

“We welcome Mike Sonko to Kenya Kwanza, the winning team,” the deputy president tweeted.

This comes days after Sonko threatened to support rival UDA candidate Hassan Omar for the Governor seat if his running mate Ali Mbogo is not cleared to vie.

A High Court sitting in Mombasa on Thursday ruled that IEBC was right not to clear him to vie following the Supreme Court ruling. Mbogo is the current Kisauni MP.

In his remarks, Sonko expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court, saying they acted on his case with bias.

He said he was treated unfairly since the hearing and judgment of his case were rushed to deny him justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.