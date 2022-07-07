Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto can now continue earning a government salary even without doing anything.

This is after the High Court dismissed a case seeking his removal from office over alleged misconduct and absconding official duty.

In his ruling, Justice Anthony Mrima said the court had no authority to remove Ruto from the office as demanded by the petitioner, Mr. Michael Kirugia.

The judge noted that the removal from Office of the Deputy President is a Constitutional process, provided for in the Constitution.

According to Mrima, the Constitution has an elaborate procedure on how a Deputy President should be removed from office

He termed the petitioner’s case against the DP as a false start.

“There are no issues for determination by this court in respect of the matter raised in the application. This court cannot, therefore, assume jurisdiction,” he said.

In the case, Kirungia claimed Ruto has abdicated his constitutional role as the principal assistant to the president and embarked on “self-assigned duties”.

He sought to have him removed from office because he is not performing the functions conferred by the constitution and any other functions of the President as the President may assign.

But in response, Ruto argued that the case is politically motivated and geared toward a certain individual’s interest.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio cahoots have also accused Ruto of abdicating his duties as the DP and urged him to reign and the ruling deals them a severe blow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.