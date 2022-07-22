Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga will have to go back to the drawing board.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto finally decided to attend the anticipated presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

In a press briefing on Thursday, Director of Communications for Ruto’s presidential campaign Hussein Mohamed, said the DP will attend the debate.

“I confirm that Ruto will attend the debate and in 1 hour and 30 minutes we should be given details on the slated time for debating issues facing Kenyans,” Hussein stated.

This comes days after the DP said that his team would confirm his attendance before the much-awaited day.

The UDA presidential candidate and his Azimio La Umoja One Kenya counterpart, Raila Odinga, will now face off in the televised debate.

Raila was hoping that Ruto will boycott the presidential debate as he had earlier threatened in order to have a field day in the debate.

According to the presidential debate secretariat, the debate between Ruto and Raila will be moderated by Yvonne Okwara of Citizen TV and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN News.

It will be a second tier of the debate, which consists of candidates that have polled above five percent in the last three opinion polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.