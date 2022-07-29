Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have peacefully resolved the stalemate surrounding the arrest of three Venezuelans who were found in possession of sensitive electoral materials.

In a mediation meeting between DCI boss George Kinoti and IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati that was convened by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the two government agencies agreed to work together to ensure the electioneering process runs smoothly.

Chebukati announced that they had resolved the impasse on the confiscated IEBC stickers, further agreeing to consult each other moving forward.

According to IG Mutyambai, security agencies and the IEBC agreed that all security-related matters will be solved expeditiously through consultations even as the country heads to the elections in 11 days.

“Today’s meeting arises from the issues surrounding the stickers as the IG has stated that has been resolved we have resolved the issue.”

“Going forward we have committed to working together and if there is any issue we shall discuss it together. We also want to appeal to Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and vote,” he added.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade defended the 3 Venezuelans who Kinoti had claimed were in the country illegally and on a private mission, whereas Chebukati maintained they were IEBC contractors.

Chebukati also alerted security agencies that there are people buying Identification Cards from registered voters and they intended to use them to taint the election exercise.

He called upon the police to crack down on the individuals assuring Kenyans that the elections will be free and fair.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.