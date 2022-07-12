Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his arch-rival and Deputy President William Ruto have once again nominated their cronies to Parliament.

In ODM, Chairperson John Mbadi’s name was submitted for nomination to the August House. Mbadi, who was in the Homa Bay County gubernatorial race, shelved his bid in favour of Gladys Wanga after Raila’s intervention.

The ODM Party also nominated National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma to the senate. Other ODM nominees to the National Assembly include Irene Mayaka, Umulkher Mohamed, Harold Kipchumba, Mary Mwami, Hillary Ochieng, Naomi Wainaina, Kantim Mwaniki and Hulda Odhiambo.

Among those forwarded for nomination by Deputy President William Ruto include Bomet Woman Rep Joyce Korir, Starehe MP Charles Njagua, and Nairobi Woman Representative Aspirant Karen Nyamu.

Others include Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru, her Narok counterpart Soipan Tuya (UDA) and Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko with nominated MP David Ole Sankok missing from the list.

Party Secretary-Generals Veronica Maina (UDA), Simon Kamau (ANC) and Shakila Abdalla (Wiper) were also among those nominated.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper nominated Anne Kanyi Jackie Bwire, Abdi Ngurusi Roy Kivusyu, Abubakar Talib, Esther Karbwali, Dorcas Musingi, Nixon Birundu, and Daniel Kivilu to the National Assembly.

Chama Cha Kazi party nominated its leader Moses Kuria to Parliament despite running for the Kiambu governorship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST