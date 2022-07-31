Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko ditched former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio–One Kenya Alliance on Saturday and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking on Saturday when accompanying Ruto to a series of campaign rallies in Ukambani, Sonko said Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, hate Ukambani and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka with passion.

“Raila hana uzuri na sisi Wakamba. Akitaja tuliskia alipotaja serikali pale KICC, Hassan Joho Awe waziri wa ardhi, Do you know what role Ngilu or Kibwana will play in his administration? Is there any reference to Kamba in that list? None. Additionally, I informed Kalonzo that there is no such thing as a Chief Minister,” Sonko said.

Sonko urged the Ukambani people to support Ruto since he has been visiting the Ukambani region severally, especially for the 9 years he has served as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.