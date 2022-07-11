Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, stormed Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard on Sunday to hunt for votes.

Raila, who toured Bomet and Kericho Counties, received a warm reception in a region that is perceived to be William Ruto’s home turf.

In what appeared that the 2022 presidential front runner Raila Odinga had taken over Ruto’s stronghold, the Azimio leader and his running mate were gifted a symbolic key to State House.

A man from the crowd walked straight to Raila Odinga and handed him a symbolic key to State House while he was addressing the crowd at Moi Gardens in Kericho town.

In the clip, Raila could be seen excitedly receiving the symbolic key to the State House and unveiling it together with his running mate Martha Karua; a confirmation that he will become the next tenant of the State House for the next five years.

During his tour, Raila promised to seal all loopholes being used by a few corrupt people in Kenya.

“Those who have been dipping fingers in our national coffers will be made to account for how they amassed the immense wealth once we win the presidency,” Raila said in reference to William Ruto.

This comes barely a month after the former Prime Minister was gifted a portrait of the Kenyan State House during his tour of Narok County.

Designed with white walls and red roofing, Raila said that the portrait signifies his victory in the August 9, General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.