Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with Chelsea after officially informing Manchester City he wants to leave the club.

Sportsmail understands that the England international finalised the terms of a contract with Chelsea during talks alongside his lawyer.

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel reportedly held positive talks with the 27-year-old England star before he made his decision to make the move.

Sterling is set to become the first marquee signing under Chelsea’s new ownership, spearheaded by chairman Todd Boehly, with the two clubs thrashing out a fee.

Chelsea are expected to hit the valuation, thought to be around £55million, for a player entering the final 12 months of a £300,000-a-week contract.

Sterling will earn in the region of £315,000-per-week at Chelsea, where he will sign a long-term contract.

The winger, who joined Manchester City in 2015 from Liverpool won five domestic cup competitions at City.