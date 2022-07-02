Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Disgraced R&B hitmaker, R.Kelly who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sex crimes he stood trial for, has been given some conditions he must adhere to when released from prison.

TMZ reported that prosecutors said Kelly is especially menacing to society because he continued his criminal behavior for years after standing trial in Chicago for sex crimes.

Following the disclosure, the Judge ordered that Kelly must inform anyone choosing to live with him that he is a sex offender.

The Judge, Ann M. Donnelly also ordered mental health treatment for the singer upon his release. According to court documents, his treatment will include therapy for an unspecified sexual disorder, and he must avoid all contact with anyone under 18.

It was also gathered that the only way he’ll be allowed to be around someone under 18 is if it’s a family member, or it’s in a therapeutic setting with a “responsible adult” present.

All of the above scenarios would first have to be approved by his probation officer. Kelly will remain under supervised release for 5 years once he gets out.

The disgraced singer still has another federal trial and 2 state trials to face, and if he’s convicted again, he’ll likely face even more restrictions.