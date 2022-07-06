Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Singer R.Kelly has been removed from suicide watch after a face-off with federal authorities in the United States.

The singer filed the lawsuit against the prison he was kept in after being convicted for sex crimes. He claimed thathe was being subjected to “cruel and unusual punishment” which violates his 8th Amendment rights after he was put on suicide watch at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

He insisted that he wasn’t even thinking of killing himself and told prison officials that. Kelly also claimed he was placed in these harsh conditions because he’s a celebrity.

Federal authorities initially filed a motion opposing the suit, saying they would clinically assess Kelly for the duration of his suicide watch.

However today July 5, Metropolitan Detention Center Warden Heriberto H. Tellez who was named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit, told TMZ that he has taken a decision to remove Kelly from suicide watch following a “clinical assessment.” No further details on the assessment were provided.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison last Wednesday following his conviction last year on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Kelly to more than 25 years behind bars, while his defense attorneys asked for up to 10 years.