Thursday, 28 July 2022 – A prostitute has been arrested by Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region for allegedly using a blade to cut a colleague’s private part.

The suspect who was described as godmother of all prostitutes in Dichemso Plaza also allegedly used the blade to inflict wounds on the face and thighs of her victim for allegedly snatching her customer.

Local news platforms reported that the suspect identified as Bella, had warned her colleague, Ruth, to stay off a particular man because the man was her topmost customer.

It was also gathered that she threatened to “design” her (Ruth) face with sharp objects if she fails to heed to her warning.

However, after Ruth failed to heed to the warning, Bella and four others accosted her by the roadside and pinned her to the ground.

They later held her hands and legs allowing Bella to inflict the cut on her face and private part.

The four people who helped Bella to carry out the act are yet to be arrested by the police since they fled when they got wind of Bella’s arrest.