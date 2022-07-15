Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 July 2022 – Prominent lawyer Paul Muite has not been seen in public for a long time, leading to speculations on his whereabouts.

The latest photo of the 77-year-old Senior Counsel emerged on social media today and left tongues wagging.

In the photo, Muite has shed off a lot of weight and looks sickly leading to speculation that he could be battling a dangerous disease.

This has forced Muite to set the record straight and stated that he’s healthy and he was advised to shed some weight in order to control his sugar level.

“Reports on social media that I am sick with cancer are NOT TRUE. Given my age, I have had to shed off weight on purpose to keep sugar levels where they should be otherwise I have never felt better; enjoyed 1 & 1/2 hrs jogging in Ngong forest this morning,” Muite said in a tweet.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.