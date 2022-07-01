Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Technical Project Manager

Job Purpose :

At Equity Group Information Security (GIS), our mandate is to ensure our customers remain secure despite the rapidly changing threat landscape. We strive to offer a unique combination of highly resilient solutions to our customers, limit the risks of a mobile workforce, such as regulatory breaches whilst enabling productivity and employee satisfaction.

The Group Information Security Programme promises to deliver complex transformational projects spanning multiple Cyber domains. Cyber Delivery Project Managers will help deliver cyber risk mitigation projects across the group with a set of strategic cyber controls. The role covers delivery oversight of the strategic security controls delivered by Group Cyber Teams and Local market teams across the business. The role includes reporting and working closely with all markets as they develop and execute delivery plans in support of Strategic Cyber Security Controls commitments.

Responsibilities

Drive project delivery for strategic cyber security controls and cyber delivery projects, working with cyber controls delivery managers, security architects, technical leads, local market cyber security teams and corporate Digital IT delivery teams.

Maintain plans, risk and issues.

Lead on reporting and preparation for steering committees and delivery meetings.

Work closely with Cyber Security Risk, Control and Compliance.

Engage with a wide range of stakeholders across Equity.

Conduct lessons learned sessions and support continuous improvement

Capture feedback and develop, measure, and analyse Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure delivery effectiveness

Required Skills/Experience

Worked in Cyber Security or Information Security for at least 5 Years

Experienced in delivering complex projects and programmes, delivering cyber security projects spanning applications and network infrastructure.

Understanding of Zero Trust security concepts

Knowledge of Microsoft security technologies, including Active Directory, Conditional Access and Multi-factor Authentication (highly desirable).

Strong business acumen

The ability to build great working relationships and experience of managing senior stakeholders

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. The ability to convey complex information to a non-technical audience.

Project Management certifications in MSP, PRINCE2 or Agile (Scaled Agile highly desirable)

Experienced in risk and issue management.

Security related certification such as CISM, CISA, CISSP (desirable but not essential)

Attention to detail, strong analytical skills and efficient problem solving.

Cultural sensitivity and social flexibility in a global corporate environment.

How to Apply

