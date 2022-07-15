Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

POSITION FOR PROGRAM ASSISTANT 

Reports to: The Program Manager 

Type of Contract: Fixed term 

In collaboration with the Program manager, the Women 4 Cancer Program Assistant is responsible for  program tracking and implementation, operations and the administration of Women 4 Cancer programs and  office activities.  

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Assist with the program operations and administrative functions of Women 4 Cancer;
  • Work with the Finance team on bookkeeping tasks as assigned; 
  • Work with the Finance team and Program Manager to oversee and direct all expenditure within  approved budget; 
  • Maintain a weekly planner for Administration and Project Teams and track progress;
  •  Schedule and prepare for meetings and teleconferences, including invitations and collation of  responses; 
  • Research and develop required content and materials on thematic issues including press  statements, publications, reports and presentations; 
  • Attend internal and external project meetings and prepare minutes thereof; 
  • Monitor projects and budgets, summarize project results, compile data and prepare draft progress  reports; 
  • Maintain Women 4 Cancer’s database and resource centre including dissemination of any  publications; 
  • Create or update IEC and promotional materials, and coordinate their distribution;
  • Conduct weekly media analysis and draw reports; 
  • Undertake social media engagement and track/respond to project related communication;
  • Compile content and maintain and update the Women 4 Cancer website; 
  • Travel to field sites to assist in project implementation; 
  • Seek and develop new funding relationships; 
  • Assist in writing and submitting grant proposals and bids in alignment with fundraising goals;
  • Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned. 

Required Experience & Qualifications 

➢ Bachelor’s degree in Project Management desired; 

➢ A minimum of 2 years of professional experience, especially within an NGO context;

➢ Knowledge of project management and the relevant methodologies; 

➢ Experience working in a multi-project, donor environment; 

➢ Good written and spoken command of English and Kiswahili; 

➢ Knowledge and experience in developing content for media; 

➢ Experience in collecting and organizing of, at times, complex cervical cancer related  information; 

➢ Experience in planning and logistical organization of events, activities and meetings,

➢ Trustworthy, ethical, and authentic in all situations.

How to Apply

Send your application outlining the experience, capacity, and capability to undertake the role. The  applicant should provide a detailed Curriculum vitae and other supporting documentation. 

Only shortlisted applicants shall be contacted. 

Please submit your applications via recruitment@women4cancer.org. Deadline for submissions is 21st July 2022.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply