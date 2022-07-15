Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION FOR PROGRAM ASSISTANT

Reports to: The Program Manager

Type of Contract: Fixed term

In collaboration with the Program manager, the Women 4 Cancer Program Assistant is responsible for program tracking and implementation, operations and the administration of Women 4 Cancer programs and office activities.

Duties & Responsibilities

Assist with the program operations and administrative functions of Women 4 Cancer;

Work with the Finance team on bookkeeping tasks as assigned;

Work with the Finance team and Program Manager to oversee and direct all expenditure within approved budget;

Maintain a weekly planner for Administration and Project Teams and track progress;

Schedule and prepare for meetings and teleconferences, including invitations and collation of responses;

Research and develop required content and materials on thematic issues including press statements, publications, reports and presentations;

Attend internal and external project meetings and prepare minutes thereof;

Monitor projects and budgets, summarize project results, compile data and prepare draft progress reports;

Maintain Women 4 Cancer’s database and resource centre including dissemination of any publications;

Create or update IEC and promotional materials, and coordinate their distribution;

Conduct weekly media analysis and draw reports;

Undertake social media engagement and track/respond to project related communication;

Compile content and maintain and update the Women 4 Cancer website;

Travel to field sites to assist in project implementation;

Seek and develop new funding relationships;

Assist in writing and submitting grant proposals and bids in alignment with fundraising goals;

Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

Required Experience & Qualifications

➢ Bachelor’s degree in Project Management desired;

➢ A minimum of 2 years of professional experience, especially within an NGO context;

➢ Knowledge of project management and the relevant methodologies;

➢ Experience working in a multi-project, donor environment;

➢ Good written and spoken command of English and Kiswahili;

➢ Knowledge and experience in developing content for media;

➢ Experience in collecting and organizing of, at times, complex cervical cancer related information;

➢ Experience in planning and logistical organization of events, activities and meetings,

➢ Trustworthy, ethical, and authentic in all situations.

How to Apply

Send your application outlining the experience, capacity, and capability to undertake the role. The applicant should provide a detailed Curriculum vitae and other supporting documentation.

Only shortlisted applicants shall be contacted.

Please submit your applications via recruitment@women4cancer.org. Deadline for submissions is 21st July 2022.