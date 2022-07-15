Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITION FOR PROGRAM ASSISTANT
Reports to: The Program Manager
Type of Contract: Fixed term
In collaboration with the Program manager, the Women 4 Cancer Program Assistant is responsible for program tracking and implementation, operations and the administration of Women 4 Cancer programs and office activities.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Assist with the program operations and administrative functions of Women 4 Cancer;
- Work with the Finance team on bookkeeping tasks as assigned;
- Work with the Finance team and Program Manager to oversee and direct all expenditure within approved budget;
- Maintain a weekly planner for Administration and Project Teams and track progress;
- Schedule and prepare for meetings and teleconferences, including invitations and collation of responses;
- Research and develop required content and materials on thematic issues including press statements, publications, reports and presentations;
- Attend internal and external project meetings and prepare minutes thereof;
- Monitor projects and budgets, summarize project results, compile data and prepare draft progress reports;
- Maintain Women 4 Cancer’s database and resource centre including dissemination of any publications;
- Create or update IEC and promotional materials, and coordinate their distribution;
- Conduct weekly media analysis and draw reports;
- Undertake social media engagement and track/respond to project related communication;
- Compile content and maintain and update the Women 4 Cancer website;
- Travel to field sites to assist in project implementation;
- Seek and develop new funding relationships;
- Assist in writing and submitting grant proposals and bids in alignment with fundraising goals;
- Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.
Required Experience & Qualifications
➢ Bachelor’s degree in Project Management desired;
➢ A minimum of 2 years of professional experience, especially within an NGO context;
➢ Knowledge of project management and the relevant methodologies;
➢ Experience working in a multi-project, donor environment;
➢ Good written and spoken command of English and Kiswahili;
➢ Knowledge and experience in developing content for media;
➢ Experience in collecting and organizing of, at times, complex cervical cancer related information;
➢ Experience in planning and logistical organization of events, activities and meetings,
➢ Trustworthy, ethical, and authentic in all situations.
How to Apply
Send your application outlining the experience, capacity, and capability to undertake the role. The applicant should provide a detailed Curriculum vitae and other supporting documentation.
Only shortlisted applicants shall be contacted.
Please submit your applications via recruitment@women4cancer.org. Deadline for submissions is 21st July 2022.
