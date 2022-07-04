Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has said Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, is a state project like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday morning, Mwaura, who is affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, said Wajackoyah is being financed by the state to destroy Ruto’s support base, which comprises of the youth below 40 years.

Mwaura also tore into Wajackoya’s manifesto, saying it is too comical and based on lies with nothing tangible to solve the problems affecting the ordinary Kenyans.

“Wajackoyah is a state-sponsored project and should not be taken seriously. We are expecting that in the next cooked-up polls he will have gotten a ‘bigger lead’ but we have the support of Kenyans,” Mwaura said.

Wajackoya’s manifesto is anchored on legalizing bhang, allowing snake farming and selling dog meat to China to offset Kenya’s Sh 9 trillion debt.

Wajackoyah has further stated that his government will not tolerate corruption and anybody who will engage in the vice will be hanged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.