Monday, July 25, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Sunday surprised his supporters after he announced that he will boycott the Presidential debate slated for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

Through his campaign spokesman Prof Makau Mutua, Raila said he will not attend the debate because his competitor Deputy President William Ruto has demanded that the organisers dodge some crucial integrity and corruption questions.

“Ruto has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, integrity, ethics, and governance — the key existential questions that Kenya faces,”

“Any debate devoid of these questions would be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans. That is why we do not intend to share a national podium with a person who lacks basic decency,” Makau stated.

Reacting to Raila’s move, Prof Herman Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, termed Jakom’s decision poorly thought out.

Manyora said if he is Raila Odinga’s advisor, he would advise him to attend since many Kenyans will treat Ruto as a hero and Raila as a coward who fears engaging his competitors.

“If I am his advisor I will advise him to attend and not to chicken out,” Manyora told a local TV on Monday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.